Industry execs have welcomed the return of breakthroughs from British artists in 2021, including Celeste, Arlo Parks and Central Cee.

Debut album campaigns were largely put on hold in 2020, and there were no significant breakout acts in the first quarter before Covid-19 struck.

“We went through a quieter period, inevitably, with the restrictions that were in place, but if you look at the number of artists coming through now it’s quite encouraging,” said Geoff Taylor, chief executive, BPI, ...