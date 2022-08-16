Your site will load in 16 seconds
Grand central: Outernet revives live in heart of London with cutting-edge tech

Andre Paine

Tuesday, Aug 16th 2022 at 10:43AM

Outernet London is set to transform live music with infrastructure that is “off the scale”.

Outernet Global chief executive officer Philip O’Ferrall has spoken ahead of next month’s launch on the iconic Denmark Street. Music Week has been on a tour of the venue, which combines a historic location with the latest technology. It is near the site of the Astoria, which closed in 2009 to make way for Crossrail.

As well as the 2,000-capacity Here @ Outernet, the famous ...

