Producer extraordinaire Fraser T Smith has a lot on his mind right now. Fresh from winning an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song with Dave, he’s currently hard at work in the studio with rising sensation Mysie. Here, he talks going solo, the art and business of songwriting, and his big plans for his label 70Hz...

Fraser T Smith is always a little bemused by what he describes as the “fast, speed-dating culture with song writing” in contemporary pop ...