Songwriter, artist and producer Camille “Kamille” Purcell has told Music Week that the Ivor Novello Rising Star award is a “beautiful thing”.
The award includes a mentoring scheme from Apple Music. All nominees receive a year-long mentorship from an Academy member to help develop their songwriting networks and better understand how to navigate their careers.
Purcell is mentoring Griff (real name Sarah Griffiths), who is signed to Warner Records and Universal Music Publishing Group. She recently featured in Music Week ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now