Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Guiding light: Ivors Academy mentors support new talent

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jul 6th 2020 at 2:34PM

Songwriter, artist and producer Camille “Kamille” Purcell has told Music Week that the Ivor Novello Rising Star award is a “beautiful thing”.

The award includes a mentoring scheme from Apple Music. All nominees receive a year-long mentorship from an Academy member to help develop their songwriting networks and better understand how to navigate their careers.

Purcell is mentoring Griff (real name Sarah Griffiths), who is signed to Warner Records and Universal Music Publishing Group. She recently featured in Music Week ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020