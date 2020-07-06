Songwriter, artist and producer Camille “Kamille” Purcell has told Music Week that the Ivor Novello Rising Star award is a “beautiful thing”.

The award includes a mentoring scheme from Apple Music. All nominees receive a year-long mentorship from an Academy member to help develop their songwriting networks and better understand how to navigate their careers.

Purcell is mentoring Griff (real name Sarah Griffiths), who is signed to Warner Records and Universal Music Publishing Group. She recently featured in Music Week ...