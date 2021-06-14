Fresh from winning two Grammys and an Oscar earlier this year, Gabriella Wilson – aka H.E.R. – is about to release Back Of My Mind, her highly-anticipated new record. Here, Music Week speaks to the star and her team at MBK Entertainment, RCA and Universal Music Publishing Group to find out about the rise and rise of an R&B superstar like no other…

WORDS: Niall Doherty

When Gabriella Wilson was 15, she made a mood board for her manager Jeff Robinson that ...