Hard hitting: Billie Eilish's huge global tour will 'impact culture'

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Sunday, Jun 16th 2024 at 7:25PM

Billie Eilish’s agent has spoken about the star’s booming live business ahead of her huge tour.

Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, which is produced by Live Nation, launches in September in Quebec. The 81-date run takes in shows in North America, Australia and Europe.

Eilish’s 12 UK dates in July next year include gigs at The O2 in London and four at Co-op Live in Manchester, both co-promoted by Live Nation and SJM. The UK run begins ...

