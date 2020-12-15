Of all the music business success stories of 2020, Headie One’s comes with more twists and turns than any other. Music Week’s Breakthrough Artist Of The Year is a chart-topping pioneer who has tasted glory and wants more. Here, we meet the super-chilled MC and his team to find out how they devised a blueprint that could change rap forever...

Headie One is standing on the back of a yacht wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton sliders and holding a ...