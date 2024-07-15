Your site will load in 16 seconds
Headline act: Kamille on going independent, her new K2 project and collaboration

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 15th 2024 at 12:00PM

Camille ‘Kamille’ Purcell is one of the most successful UK songwriters of her generation, having worked with Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne and many more. But hitmaking with others has never been her end goal, and now her artist career is taking full flight with new single Headline making waves on radio. Here, Music Week meets the singer, songwriter and producer to hear the somewhat unconventional plan for her K2 project and discuss collaboration, business ...

