Beggars Music’s leadership executives have spoken about their long-term support for artists and songwriters as an independent publisher.

The company, which is marking its 15th anniversary, has made a series of new signings including King Krule, Bar Italia and Mica Levi.

Other recent additions include songwriting and production duo Georgie & Joe, Warpaint’s Emily Kokal as she embarks on a new solo career, and LA-based singer-songwriter Kacy Hill.

Beggars Music also represents one of the biggest global hits of ...