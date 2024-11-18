Your site will load in 16 seconds
Heat seeking: Beggars Music to build on 'A&R discovery' results

Andre Paine

Monday, Nov 18th 2024 at 4:59PM

Beggars Music’s leadership executives have spoken about their long-term support for artists and songwriters as an independent publisher.

The company, which is marking its 15th anniversary, has made a series of new signings including King Krule, Bar Italia and Mica Levi

Other recent additions include songwriting and production duo Georgie & Joe, Warpaint’s Emily Kokal as she embarks on a new solo career, and LA-based singer-songwriter Kacy Hill.

Beggars Music also represents one of the biggest global hits of ...

