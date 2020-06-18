Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Heavenly Recordings founder Jeff Barrett on the indelible importance of record shops

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Thursday, Jun 18th 2020 at 12:00PM

Heavenly Recordings boss Jeff Barrett talks about his role in the #Loverecordstores campaign and why record shops will remain a cherished part of his life...

Record shops are really close to my heart, it was the job I wanted to do. I was a fuck-up at school, I spent most of the time bunking off and buying records. I eventually got a job in HMV when I was 21 and never looked back.

Both my sons work in record shops and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020