Heavenly Recordings boss Jeff Barrett talks about his role in the #Loverecordstores campaign and why record shops will remain a cherished part of his life...

Record shops are really close to my heart, it was the job I wanted to do. I was a fuck-up at school, I spent most of the time bunking off and buying records. I eventually got a job in HMV when I was 21 and never looked back.

Both my sons work in record shops and ...