The enormous, career trajectory-altering success of Rainbow set a very high bar for High Road to match, not just creatively, but also in terms of its campaign roll-out. RCA US co-president John Fleckenstein is, however, quick to praise the reaction to Kesha’s new material so far.
“We were not sure what to expect, frankly,” he says. “Her last album was woven into other high-profile narratives in her life that made that project difficult to compare to. But, thus far, we ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now