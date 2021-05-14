St. Vincent has released her new album, Daddy's Home, which has had rave reviews and looks set to be her biggest LP so far.

Here, Dave Ayers, EVP of Hipgnosis – who originally signed Annie Clark to her publishing deal over a decade ago – reveals how they intend to build St. Vincent’s career...

What do you think this new album can do for St. Vincent?

“My hope is that it solidifies her place as a major rock star, ...