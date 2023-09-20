Hiroki Shirasuka and Tiger Hagino Reid are on a mission to make a difference for the East and Southeast Asian music community in the UK. Two years ago, they launched ESEA Music, which now boasts more than 300 members, including artists like Rina Sawayama alongside executives from across the business. Music Week meets the pair to hear their vital message for the industry…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

PHOTOS: KENNETH LIEW

The Stop Asian Hate movement was a reaction to the ...