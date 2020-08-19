It went triple platinum in the UK. It’s on 1.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. Oh, and it solidified Camila Cabello as a solo sensation. Not too shabby. Here, elite songwriter Ali Tamposi recalls the creation of the all-conquering 2017 hit single Havana...

At the time, I had been working – and I still am today – with Andrew Watt, Brian Lee, and Louis Bell. We had been doing a lot of EDM records and were on a serious run, but ...