American producer and musician Carter Lang worked on SZA’s 2017 album Ctrl before eventually co-writing the global star’s US No.1 Kill Bill. Here, Lang tells Music Week how the Quentin Tarantino-inspired smash hit came to life and went on to become a viral sensation on TikTok…

INTERVIEW: JAMES HANLEY

SZA and I met in Chicago in 2015. I’m from Chicago, and after college I kind of surfed around studios with friends of mine. I had a keyboard ...