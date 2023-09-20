Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: Carter Lang on the story behind SZA's Kill Bill

by
Wednesday, Sep 20th 2023 at 4:25PM

American producer and musician Carter Lang worked on SZA’s 2017 album Ctrl before eventually co-writing the global star’s US No.1 Kill Bill. Here, Lang tells Music Week how the Quentin Tarantino-inspired smash hit came to life and went on to become a viral sensation on TikTok… 

INTERVIEW: JAMES HANLEY 

SZA and I met in Chicago in 2015. I’m from Chicago, and after college I kind of surfed around studios with friends of mine. I had a keyboard ...

