Cat Burns’ Go isn’t just a hit, it’s a case study in the power of TikTok when it comes to pop music. Here, the BRIT-nominated star reminisces about how a story of a friend’s relationship drama evolved into a stripped-back, million-selling phenomenon that empowered her bid to conquer the music industry…
INTERVIEW: COLLEEN HARRIS
To this day I don’t really know why Go crossed over. I think the song is just very honest, it’s not a mean song or a ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now