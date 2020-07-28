When a teenage Charli XCX was writing Icona Pop’s I Love It in a hotel room, she thought it was going nowhere. But after hitting No.2 in Sweden, it replaced Blurred Lines as UK No.1 in 2013. Here, the star recalls a smash that sparked her hitmaking career...

I spent a lot of time writing in Sweden and the first time I went there I was 17 or 18. I was working with this guy Patrik Berger and I ...