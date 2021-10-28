Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Craig David reveals the secrets behind 7 Days

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Thursday, Oct 28th 2021 at 1:55PM

Released 21 years ago, Craig David’s 7 Days topped the charts and swept the nation, turbo-charging the teenage Southampton singer’s rise beyond the UK garage scene and into pop’s big leagues. Here, he reveals what the song has taught him, and recalls playing it to some very famous faces in Los Angeles...

I was in the early steps of getting my DJing and MCing together at home in Southampton. I loved using my MiniDisc player and hi-fi, it was an ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021