D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better topped the charts for four consecutive weeks back in 1994 and was so euphoric the Labour Party adopted it for the 1997 election. Peter Cunnah tells the hedonistic story of a song that has had many lives...

I was in Ladbroke Grove in a bedsit, lying on the floor, working with [songwriter] Jamie Petrie. It was the first time I’d ever co-written. One of the songs we had went, ‘You can walk my path, ...