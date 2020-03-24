D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better topped the charts for four consecutive weeks back in 1994 and was so euphoric the Labour Party adopted it for the 1997 election. Peter Cunnah tells the hedonistic story of a song that has had many lives...
I was in Ladbroke Grove in a bedsit, lying on the floor, working with [songwriter] Jamie Petrie. It was the first time I’d ever co-written. One of the songs we had went, ‘You can walk my path, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now