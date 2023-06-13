Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: Dan Fable tells the story behind his and Venbee's DnB hit Messy In Heaven

by
Tuesday, Jun 13th 2023 at 1:18PM

Dan Fable’s second hit with Venbee, Messy In Heaven – featuring Goddard – became one of the biggest mainstream successes for dance music in 2022, sending it to No.3 in the Official Charts. Here, the songwriter goes deep on how the track came to life, turning dreams into lyrics and collaboration…

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

This song has changed my entire life as a songwriter.

Leading up to Messy In Heaven, Venbee and I had already released Low Down together, ...

