Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: David Stewart on BTS' Dynamite

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Wednesday, Nov 18th 2020 at 8:18PM

I’d had a hit with the Jonas Brothers [What A Man Gotta Do] and that was what opened up the door for this song. At the start of lockdown, my manager, Neil Jacobson, was talking to Ron Perry [chairman & CEO of Columbia Records], because we knew that BTS were looking for their first English [language] single. A lot of my peers – people who are far bigger than I am – were also trying to get the cut; it ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020