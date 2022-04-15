Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: Digital Farm Animals on the making of Don't Play

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Apr 15th 2022 at 6:01PM

UK songwriter and producer Nick Gale, aka Digital Farm Animals, had a hand in many a hit before he joined forces with Anne-Marie and KSI for Don’t Play. The result was one of 2021’s biggest songs. Here, he reflects on making the garage-inspired smash single, and the BRITs 2022 performance that had everybody talking…

The songwriting industry probably doesn’t get enough credit in the wider world. We work day in, day out, to come up with what we ...

