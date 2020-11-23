British production trio Disciples teamed up with Calvin Harris and an initially reluctant Ina Wroldsen to create the 2015 house anthem How Deep Is Your Love. Here, the band’s Nathan Duvall and Gavin Koolman reflect on a career-making smash...

Nathan Duvall: How Deep Is Your Love took two years from its birth to come out. We made it in our studio in a session set up by our previous management with Ina Wroldsen. She won’t mind me saying this ...