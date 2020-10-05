In 2020, Dua Lipa has reigned supreme with her blockbuster album Future Nostalgia. Arguably, its greatest moment arrived via its adrenalised single Physical. Here, elite songwriter Sarah Hudson recalls how it all started with some tarot cards...

I first met Dua Lipa when she was a new artist doing the rounds of sessions while making her first album. She was so young, but so focused – she was a great writer and had that voice. We wrote Genesis in one ...