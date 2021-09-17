Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: Gary Barlow on the secrets behind making Take That's Never Forget

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Sep 17th 2021 at 6:14PM

The penultimate No.1 single of Take That’s first incarnation, the 1995 classic Never Forget was sent into overdrive by the production fairy dust of the late, great Jim Steinman. Here, the one and only Gary Barlow recalls the origins of an emotive pop masterpiece that has truly stood the test of time...

WORDS: James Hanley

Whenever I’m writing for an album, songs don’t come out as songs; they come out as big clumps of music – three or four, or ...

