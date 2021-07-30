Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: Gotcha on the songwriting secrets behind Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' hit Body

by Ben Homewood
Friday, Jul 30th 2021 at 11:38AM

Producer Gotcha – real name Kamron Lloyd Chevannes – has been making beats since 2016, and this year he played a central role in drill’s biggest moment yet, as TikTok-powered phenomenon Body gave the genre its first No.1. Here, he tells the story of how he, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions made the track…

WORDS: Ben Homewood      PHOTO: Zek Snaps

Body was an unreal moment. Not only did I never expect to get a Top 5 single, but ...

