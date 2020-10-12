In 2016, Clean Bandit joined forces with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie to create Rockabye. The result? A triple platinum hit that defined their career. Here, Grace Chatto explains how the song about a struggling mother was inspired by a Swedish pop classic...

We’ve always been obsessed with Ace Of Base and, when I was little, All That She Wants was one of the first pop songs I fell in love with. We often try to make songs like that, ...