Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Grace Chatto on Clean Bandit's Rockabye

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Monday, Oct 12th 2020 at 4:02PM

In 2016, Clean Bandit joined forces with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie to create Rockabye. The result? A triple platinum hit that defined their career. Here, Grace Chatto explains how the song about a struggling mother was inspired by a Swedish pop classic... 

We’ve always been obsessed with Ace Of Base and, when I was little, All That She Wants was one of the first pop songs I fell in love with. We often try to make songs like that, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020