Hitmakers: Henry Russell Walter on the making of Katy Perry's Roar

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Mar 17th 2022 at 5:18PM

In 2013, Katy Perry’s Roar became an instant – and inspirational! – global hit. Here, Universal Music Publishing Group producer/songwriter Henry Russell Walter, aka Cirkut, revisits the creation of a modern stadium pop anthem...

I had worked with Katy Perry on the song Part Of Me. That was more in a production capacity – the song was already written and I came in to put the finishing touches on it. I produced it, redid the drums and gave it a new energy.

Katy ...

