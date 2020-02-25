Karen Harding was discovered on YouTube by MNEK before the pair teamed up to co-write the Top 10 hit Say Something. Here, Harding recalls the fateful train journey, text message and two-word title that helped change her life...
I was at a point in my career where I thought it was never going to happen. I was living in my hometown of Consett, near Newcastle, working in a band and waitressing part-time. My mam wanted me to go to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now