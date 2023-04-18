James Arthur had no idea what his 2016 track Say You Won’t Let Go would do when he wrote it, but with more than three million UK sales, 10m in the US and over two billion Spotify streams, it’s nothing short of a monster. Here, he relives the making of a No.1 hit that turned into the ultimate redemption story…

INTERVIEW: CHARLOTTE GUNN

Before making my second album Back From The Edge, I’d been through a pretty rough couple of ...