Manic Street Preachers enjoyed a career rebirth with 2007 LP Send Away The Tigers. Here, frontman James Dean Bradfield revisits its rip-roaring lead single, the No.2 hit Your Love Alone Is Not Enough, which saw him duet with The Cardigans’ Nina Persson...

I moved back to Wales lock, stock and barrel in late 2009, but at this point I was still living in London, in Chiswick. Nick [Wire, bandmate] was up to see Martin [Hall, manager] and said, ‘Swing by ...