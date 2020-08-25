According to the Official Charts Company, at the halfway stage of the year, Joel Corry’s Lonely was the biggest-selling 2020-released single by a UK artist. The DJ and producer reflects on how he made a club floorfiller that became a platinum smash…

It’s mad I actually had Lonely started before I made [2019 hit] Sorry. The original demo to Lonely sounded completely different. The vocalist on it is Harlee, who also wrote the track with Rob Harvey, who I worked ...