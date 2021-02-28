Not only did Harry Styles’ effervescent pop single Watermelon Sugar define his smash Fine Line album, it was also one of 2020’s most ubiquitous hits. Here, co-writer Tom Hull (aka Kid Harpoon) relives the story of a million-selling single that sent Styles flying towards a new stratosphere...

Watermelon Sugar felt like it had a life of its own. We always believed in the song, but I don’t think everyone heard it and really thought it was going to do what ...