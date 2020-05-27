Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Limahl on the enduring appeal of Kajagoogoo's Too Shy

George Garner

by George Garner
Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at 7:12AM

In 1983, Kajagoogoo exploded onto charts all around the world with Too Shy. Here, the group’s frontman Christopher ‘Limahl’ Hamill explains why this infectious song has endured from the 1980s all the way through to the present day...

 

 

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020