Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Liz Rose on Taylor Swift's All Too Well

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Monday, Mar 9th 2020 at 2:38PM

I first met Taylor Swift when I played a writers room at a record label and she was there. She heard a couple of my songs and asked if I would write with her. That’s what I’ve learned in this business: you’re never too big to write with a new artist. We had a great time the first day we wrote and we just kept writing and writing. There’s nothing like songwriting with her.

Did I think she’d become the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020