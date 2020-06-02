When we released Oh No (That’s The Word) in 2000, there were big billboards everywhere, but they didn’t show all So Solid members. That was one of my problems, trying to get all the members up to the same level of notoriety. So 21 Seconds was the answer.

The label said they didn’t mind if we wanted to put more people on a song, but that we should make sure we knew what we were doing when dividing the cuts. ...