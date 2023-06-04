Sony’s rising star Mimi Webb recently passed one billion career streams, and her Top 10 hit House On Fire played a big role in helping her reach that milestone. Here, she reflects on how this revenge anthem came to life after she wanted to give people something they could scream along to in their cars...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I feel like House On Fire took me to the next level. I’d already had Good Without and Dumb Love, which ...