Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Mimi Webb on the making of her break-up anthem House On Fire

by
Sunday, Jun 4th 2023 at 12:26PM

Sony’s rising star Mimi Webb recently passed one billion career streams, and her Top 10 hit House On Fire played a big role in helping her reach that milestone. Here, she reflects on how this revenge anthem came to life after she wanted to give people something they could scream along to in their cars...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I feel like House On Fire took me to the next level. I’d already had Good Without and Dumb Love, which ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023