Crown was a gospel-tinged hit from Stormzy’s LP Heavy Is The Head, and it’s up for Best Song Musically & Lyrically at this week’s Ivor Novello Awards. Here, co-writer MJ Cole discusses the rap star’s softer side, a tricky second verse and that Glastonbury triumph...
Stormzy had apparently been a fan of mine for years. He told me that before his first album, he was constantly following and unfollowing me on Twitter to try and get my attention. I didn’t ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now