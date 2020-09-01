Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: MJ Cole on Stormzy's Crown

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Sep 1st 2020 at 11:35AM

Crown was a gospel-tinged hit from Stormzy’s LP Heavy Is The Head, and it’s up for Best Song Musically & Lyrically at this week’s Ivor Novello Awards. Here, co-writer MJ Cole discusses the rap star’s softer side, a tricky second verse and that Glastonbury triumph...

Stormzy had apparently been a fan of mine for years. He told me that before his first album, he was constantly following and unfollowing me on Twitter to try and get my attention. I didn’t ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020