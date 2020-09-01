Crown was a gospel-tinged hit from Stormzy’s LP Heavy Is The Head, and it’s up for Best Song Musically & Lyrically at this week’s Ivor Novello Awards. Here, co-writer MJ Cole discusses the rap star’s softer side, a tricky second verse and that Glastonbury triumph...

Stormzy had apparently been a fan of mine for years. He told me that before his first album, he was constantly following and unfollowing me on Twitter to try and get my attention. I didn’t ...