There are few groups creating as much buzz as FLO right now. Already this year, the Island-signed R&B trio have topped BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2023 list, won the BRITs Rising Star award and collaborated with the legendary Missy Elliott on Fly Girl. Here, co-writer and co-producer MNEK tells the story of the Top 40 track, discusses the cultural legacy FLO are building, and explains how their sound transcends nostalgia...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

FLO’s music is a love ...