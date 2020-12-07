As a successful artist in the 1980s, Nik Kershaw’s chart run peaked at No.2. But as a songwriter he went one better and spent five weeks at the summit in 1991 with The One And Only. Here, he recalls how the single made Chesney Hawkes the ultimate one-hit wonder...

I’d just come off a tour with Elton John, my deal with MCA and Rondor Music was about to finish as well. So I decided to stop recording at that point ...