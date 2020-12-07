Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Nik Kershaw on the songwriting secrets behind Chesney Hawkes' The One And Only

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Dec 7th 2020 at 1:15PM

As a successful artist in the 1980s, Nik Kershaw’s chart run peaked at No.2. But as a songwriter he went one better and spent five weeks at the summit in 1991 with The One And Only. Here, he recalls how the single made Chesney Hawkes the ultimate one-hit wonder...

I’d just come off a tour with Elton John, my deal with MCA and Rondor Music was about to finish as well. So I decided to stop recording at that point ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020