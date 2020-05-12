Crash was the biggest hit for The Primitives in 1988 – and helped many other alternative bands infiltrate Top Of The Pops. With a new box set, Bloom!, out now on Cherry Red Records, songwriter and guitarist Paul Court tells the story of an enduring indie pop classic that almost never made the cut…
"Crash was actually written in late ’85, it was probably the second song I ever wrote. It was more of a simple Ramones-y thing then and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now