Crash was the biggest hit for The Primitives in 1988 – and helped many other alternative bands infiltrate Top Of The Pops. With a new box set, Bloom!, out now on Cherry Red Records, songwriter and guitarist Paul Court tells the story of an enduring indie pop classic that almost never made the cut…

"Crash was actually written in late ’85, it was probably the second song I ever wrote. It was more of a simple Ramones-y thing then and ...