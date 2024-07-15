With almost a million UK sales and almost one billion Spotify streams to its name already, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things is one of the defining hits of 2024. Remarkably, it came to life from the very first session its makers had together. Here, co-writer and producer Evan Blair tells a story that begins with a distortion setting on a guitar pedal and takes in shirtless intensity, TikTok and Lana Del Rey...

INTERVIEW: PAUL STOKES

Beautiful Things came from the first ...