I love this song, it’s one of my favourites and I wrote it with a good crew, some friends of mine. I did it with Andrew Wotman, Alexandra Tamposi, Brian Lee, Nolan Lambroza and Alessandro Lindblad and it was the start of an important era.

Making Phoenix was such an amazing time. Anywhere, Your Song and all of those records have really resonated because they established a new beginning for me, which I loved so much. To have people respond as ...