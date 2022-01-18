A UK No.1 for seven weeks in 2019, the smash hit piano ballad Someone You Loved reached the US summit after a 24-week rise, taking Lewis Capaldi to global fame. Here, his LA-based British co-writer Sam ‘Rømans’ Roman recounts the origin of a BRIT Award-winning, Grammy-nominated tearjerker…

Words: James Hanley

Someone You Loved came right at the end of an eight-hour writing session with Lewis. We’d spent all day in the studio, grafting at this one thing, and suddenly thought, ...