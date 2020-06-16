Back in 2003, Sean Paul had the floors of every club in the world shaking with his dancehall classic Get Busy. Here, he reflects on its creation and how, much to his surprise, it became a viral smash via a TikTok dance challenge...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now