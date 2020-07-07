Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Shaznay Lewis shares the secrets behind All Saints' Never Ever

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Jul 7th 2020 at 9:50AM

Never Ever came to me when our manager at the time gave me the backing track on a tape, which tells you how far back it was, oh my God! The tape was just the Amazing Grace piano chords and it was the most different-sounding song I’d ever received, I was used to hip-hop and R&B. I remember feeling it was the most serious song I’d ever written. All my others were about partying or going out, but this one ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020