Never Ever came to me when our manager at the time gave me the backing track on a tape, which tells you how far back it was, oh my God! The tape was just the Amazing Grace piano chords and it was the most different-sounding song I’d ever received, I was used to hip-hop and R&B. I remember feeling it was the most serious song I’d ever written. All my others were about partying or going out, but this one ...
