Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Skyler Stonestreet on Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's streaming smash Stuck With U

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Friday, Jul 2nd 2021 at 12:53PM

Stuck With U was such a different song or outcome to what I’m used to. Usually, I write songs and you have to wait for them to come out – sometimes months, sometimes a year. Everyone was at that point where they weren’t leaving their house and were wiping down every grocery. So it was a very telling song of the time. 

This song is really special to me because it makes me think of my husband. It’s a love ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021