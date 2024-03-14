One of the biggest hip-hop collaborations of this century, Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode featuring Drake has racked up over two billion streams on Spotify since its release in 2018. Here, producer Tay Keith tells us the story behind the iconic track, and talks the sound of Memphis and working with the stars...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

Whenever somebody releases a song or an album, you always have that moment where it’s like, ‘Oh, this is what I was waiting for.’ ...