Ash’s Burn Baby Burn was a 2001 smash hit and is still the Britpop stars’ set-closer to this day, but frontman Tim Wheeler took convincing it was even worth recording. He remembers the lengthy gestation of a pop-punk classic…

I prefer my songs to come in a real streak of inspiration. A lot of my best songs have come that way – Kung Fu took a couple of minutes, Girl From Mars I wrote really quickly.

But Burn Baby Burn ...