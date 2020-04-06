Music Week’s crowned songwriter of the year in 2019, Savan Kotecha, has made hits for everyone from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd to Britney Spears. Here, he recalls how Demi Lovato’s smash Cool For The Summer started from one crazy riff...

Cool For The Summer was a really hard song to crack. It took days and days trying to figure it out and was such a team effort.

Demi’s one of my favourite singers and, I think, one of the ...